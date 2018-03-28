Hungaryʼs Gerbeaud marks 160th anniversary with cake

BBJ

To mark 160 years in business, the famous Gerbeaud coffeehouse and confectionery on Budapestʼs downtown Vörösmarty tér is celebrating with a special cake.

Photo courtesy VinCE Budapest Wine Show

Gerbeaudʼs 160th birthday cake will be first offered for tasting at the VinCE Budapest Wine Show running April 5-7, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

One of the most important ingredients of the birthday cake is a Cacao Barry Or Noir dark chocolate with 71.9% cocoa content, prepared specially to mark the occasion.