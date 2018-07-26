Hungarian F1 Grand Prix kicks off

BBJ

Hungary hosts the Fomula 1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, near Budapest between today and Sunday. The local police, in cooperation with other European police forces, say they are prepared to guide and offer assistance to guests.

The Hungarian police will be assisted by police forces from Slovakia, Romania, Austria and Poland. According to experience from previous years, guests are happy to meet police from their home country, according to the website of the Hungarian police.

Parking lots around the circuit are clearly indicated (see picture below); vehicles parked outside these areas will be towed away and only returned to owners after the payment of a fine.

Yellow areas: free parking

Red arrows: one-way access to Hungaroring

Blue arrows: one-way exit from Hungaroring

Dotted red arrows: VIP access only with stickers

Brown arrows: two-way access



The roads in Budapest will not be affected by the races (although traffic will be much heavier, especially immediately after the race on Sunday), but several access roads to Mogyoród will be temporarily made one-way. Special buses will also be available to those who prefer not to travel by car.

More information can be found on the official site of Hungaroring, or at the ticket vending site.