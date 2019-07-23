Hublot Gr1d Club to host F1 after-race party at Marriott

Bence Gaál

To be held after this year’s Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix on August 4, the Hublot Gr1d Club party will take place at the Budapest Marriott Hotel, featuring F1 drivers, international and Hungarian celebrities, as well as special cocktails made with Opera Gin and music by Silander and EROK.

Last year’s event was attended by GP winner Lewis Hamilton and many other F1 stars, including Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Hülkenberg, Stoffel Vandoorne, Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Marcus Ericsson, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly, organizers tell the Budapest Business Journal.

The party will be held on the night of the 34th Formula 1 Hungarian GP on August 4 at the Marriott Hotel’s Liz and Chain bar, which welcomes guests with an extraordinary setting specifically built for the occasion. The event will offer an opportunity for fans and viewers to personally meet F1 drivers, as well as other Hungarian and international stars. A limited number of tickets is available here.