Historical Experience and Reunification of Europe conference

BBJ

The Otto von Habsburg Foundation and the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) will jointly organize a conference titled “Historical Experience and the Reunification of Europe” on December 3 at 9:30 a.m. at the KKI (13-15 Bérc utca, Budapest 1016), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The conference will cover topics such as Europe’s reunification from a historical perspective, the future of the European Union, EU integration and the Western Balkans.

The English language event is public but prior registration is required at the kki.hu website before December 1, the press release reports.