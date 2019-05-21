Harvard Law School Association holds Budapest reunion

BBJ

The Harvard Law School Association of Europe will hold its 2019 reunion in Budapest between May 30 and June 2, featuring visits to several of the Hungarian capitalʼs most famous sites, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The program will start with registration at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the Corinthia Hotel Budapest, followed by an opening reception and dinner at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) from 7 p.m.

Among others, programs over the course of the event include a Danube river cruise to Visegrád, a visit to the temporary Michelangelo Exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, a guided tour of Buda Castle, and a private visit to the Hungarian Parliament, where Harvard Law School Professor Christopher T. Bavitz will deliver a keynote address.

Further information about the event is available at the Associationʼs website, and the reunionʼs Facebook site.