Grandhouse organizes Art Nouveau Walk

BBJ

Grandhouse International Club is organizing an “Art Nouveau Walk” through Budapest on Saturday, March 23, starting at 10 a.m. The guided walk is for a maximum 20 participants, plus family and guests.

Closeup of an Art Nouveau building in Budapest.

The guided walk will last three hours and covers approximately 2 kilometers; the club promises it offers “good physical exercise, new knowledge and camaraderie.”

The walk starts at the Hungarian Institute of Geology at Stefánia út 14 at 10 a.m., and ends at the Bedő House of Hungarian Art Nouveau at Honvéd utca 3 at around 1 p.m. (the tour also involves one journey on public transport).

Prior registration is required by e-mail to royaards@hu.inter.net. The cost is HUF 2,000 per person.