Garden Expo this weekend

BBJ

The “Garden Expo” exhibition awaits visitors this Friday to Sunday, March 22-24, at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena, according to the eventʼs official website.

Image: Gardenexpo.hu

Various exhibitors, gardening experts and celebrities will share their gardening knowledge on the main stage and stands of the expo. This year’s edition will bring world-class innovation, ideas and gardening products, such as the latest garden furniture designs, state-of-the-art garden appliances, and outdoor trends.

The entry fee for the exhibition is HUF 3,000, while childen under the age of six get in free, according to the eventʼs website.