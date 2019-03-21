Garden Expo this weekend

The “Garden Expo” exhibition awaits visitors this Friday to Sunday, March 22-24, at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena, according to the eventʼs official website.
Various exhibitors, gardening experts and celebrities will share their gardening knowledge on the main stage and stands of the expo. This year’s edition will bring world-class innovation, ideas and gardening products, such as the latest garden furniture designs, state-of-the-art garden appliances, and outdoor trends.
The entry fee for the exhibition is HUF 3,000, while childen under the age of six get in free, according to the eventʼs website.