Füvészkert hosts winter guided tours

The Botanical Garden of Budapest (Fűvészkert in Hungarian) is organizing guided winter tours for visitors on November 23 at 10 a.m., according to the Facebook site of the event.
Participants of the tour can explore the abundant nature of the garden thanks to the experienced guides of Urban Jungle Budapest, a community organization focusing on eco-conscious lifestyles.
Plant expert Balázs Zsolnai will lead visitors through the greenery of the glasshouses. Admission to the tour is HUF 3,700.
