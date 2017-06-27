French Institute to screen ‘Merci Patron!’

BBJ

The French Institute will present a film screening and debate of the 2016 documentary “Merci patron!” (“Thanks Boss!”) by François Ruffin at the institute this evening, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The screening starts at 6.30 p.m. and will be followed by a discussion with Diana Sebestyén from Transparency International and Joël Le Pavous, a freelance journalist.

The documentary follows the fates of Jocelyn and Serge Klur, for whom everything went wrong. The factory where they worked (owned by the Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE multinational conglomerate, better known as the LVMH corporation) was manufacturing suits for the French luxury brand Kenzo in northern France, but this work was relocated to Poland. The couple were left unemployed, riddled with debt, and faced losing their home.

This is when François Ruffin, the founder of the left-wing satirical quarterly Fakir, knocked on their door. He aimed to take the Klurs’ case before LVMH’s general assembly, determined to touch the heart of Bernard Arnault, the company CEO and one of the richest men in France. Suspense, emotion, and lots of laughs are promised.

The screening is in French with English subtitles, and entrance is free. Address: Budapest 1011, Fő utca 17.