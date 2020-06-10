French Chambers Combine to Promote CEE Food Processing

Ekaterina Sidorina

Photo by BAZA Production / Shutterstock.com

The French Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia are jointly organizing a webinar called “Food Processing: A possible Strategy for Central and Eastern Europe.”

The webinar, which will look at food safety (June 7 is World Food Safety Day), local transformation channels and the economic value chain, takes place June 17 from 9-10:30 a.m. Participation is free but pre-registration is necessary before June 16 via e-mail: info@ccifrance-hongrie.org. Attendees will receive all of the information needed to log in on June 16.

“Central and Eastern Europe represents today a very important agricultural basin but leaving from a planned and collective economy has greatly disrupted the productional and agricultural sector,” the French chambers said in a joint statement.

“For 30 years these sectors are still reinventing themselves, responding to opportunities rather than a following a strategy.”

An English language round table discussion will look at the main trends in agri-food processing in the CEE region. Experts from a variety of related areas will aim to pick out the dynamics and coming trends of this sector.