Free Startup Safari tickets

BBJ

Startup Safari is returning to Budapest between April 17-19 this year, and the Budapest Business Journal is offering no less than 30 free tickets for the event.

Safari is not just an ordinary conference; it’s an event, where much of the city becomes part of one huge three-day startup festival. Get to know the startup ecosystem of Budapest by joining workshops, presentations, breakfasts, office tours and meetups.

During Startup Safari, the most exciting startup and tech companies will once again open their offices. You can get an insight into their everyday lives, and talk to their teams. You can gain firsthand experience about what it’s like to work in such a place, and you might even go home with a new job offer. The good news is that, as a BBJ reader, you can now take part in Startup Safari Budapest for free, if you are among the first 30 members to apply!

The YouTube video here will show you how the more than 4,000 participants enjoyed the event last year!

Be among the first 30 applicants, click here to claim your free ticket!