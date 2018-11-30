Family business event for parents at Loffice

Bence Gaál

Coca-Cola HBC Hungary and Loffice Coworkid announced a common event, where parents with small children can learn practical tips about starting a family business, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo by Facebook

The program will seek to answer a number of questions, including: "Can I afford risking the family’s money?", "How do I find market gaps?", and "How do I get started, what are the first steps?".

The meeting will feature experts Lilla Sáry from the Oppenheim Law Firm, IFUA leading advisor Éva Révész, and Grow with Google Coordinator Anna Fruzsina Südi. The event will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on December 6 at Loffice Budapest (1061 Budapest, Paulay Ede u. 55.).

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Further information is available at the event’s Facebook page.