European Transformation conference runs November 7-10

Bence Gaál

The Institute of Advanced Studies Kőszeg (iASK), in cooperation with the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) and UNESCO, is organizing the Fourth European Blue Sky Conference, entitled "Faultlines and Frontlines of European Transformation."

The conference, held in English, will discuss a number of questions regarding the future of Europe and the EU, possible alternative scenarios, and viable forms of democracy, among other topics, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will feature a number of high-profile speakers, such as Emil Brix, Daniel R. Brooks, Dion van den Berg, János Bogárdi, Erhard Busek, Ilan Chabay, Sean Cleary, Ahmet Evin, Jody Jensen, Andrej Kortunov, Norbert Kroó, Attila Pók, and György Schöpflin.

The event runs from November 7 to 10 at the Bartók Hall of the Institute of Musicology of the Academy of Sciences in Buda Castle.

More information about the conference is available here.