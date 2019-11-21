European Open Science Cloud symposium ahead

BBJ

The European Open Science Cloud (EOSC) will host a conference on November 28 at 11:30 a.m. to connect researchers in Europe, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal says.

For the first time in Budapest, the EOSC’s impact on European research and its implications on European society will be introduced to the wider public.

Different use cases will be showcased on how EOSC can help in tackling the EU’s societal challenges such as the climate crisis, food security, health and wellbeing, among others. The conference will also provide answers on how researchers, scientists, scholars, and experts around the world could benefit from the virtual environment.

The venue of the event will be Danubius Hotel Helia, 1133 Budapest, Kárpát utca 62-64., Venus Hall. Prior registration is required before 1 p.m. on November 25, the EOSC organizers say.