European Café to debate ’Germany’s Position in the EU’

BBJ

European Café has announced an event titled "Germany’s Position in the EU" on December 11. It will run from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mercure Budapest Korona (Kecskeméti utca 14, 1053 Budapest), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will come in the wake of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) electing a new president on December 7, potentially changing the political landscape of the country, and even the continent.

Guests will include Josef Janning, head of the Berlin Office of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), and Gergely Prőhle, former ambassador to Germany and state secretary at the Ministry of Human Capacities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The event moderator will be Edit Inotai, a senior fellow at the Centre For Euro-Atlantic Integration And Democracy (CEID).

The event will be held in English. Further information and registration is available via e-mail at daniel.varga@ceid.hu.