European Café announces ’Germany’s Position in the EU’ event

BBJ

European Café has announced an event titled "Germany’s Position in the EU" on December 11. It will run from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Mercure Budapest Korona (Kecskeméti utca 14, 1053 Budapest), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will come in the wake of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union electing a new president on December 7, potentially changing the political landscape of the country, and even the continent.

Guests will include Josef Janning, head of the Berlin Office of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), and Gergely Prőhle, former Ambassador to Germany and State Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The event moderator will be Edit Inotai, a senior fellow at CEID. The event will be held in English.

Further information and registration is available via email at daniel.varga@ceid.hu.