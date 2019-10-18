EU-Chambers ’Business Chill’

BBJ

The EU-Chambers of Commerce in Hungary will organize a "Business Chill"networking reception on November 19 at 5 p.m., according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will take place at the Swiss Ambassadorʼs residence.

The guest of honor will be the Ambassador of Switzerland in Hungary, Peter Burkhard. Venue of the event is the Swiss Ambassador’s residence at 1143 Budapest, Stefánia út 107.

The language of the reception will be English. The event is open only for members of participating chambers. Due to the special location, admittance will be granted only upon prior registration and confirmation by the organizers.

Registrations are accepted until Monday, November 11 on the website of the chamber, the press release says.