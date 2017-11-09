EU-Chambers Business Chill

BBJ

ROCHAM (the Romanian-Hungarian Business Circle Association) and the EU-Chambers of Commerce in Hungary will hold their next "EU-Chambers Business Chill" event on Tuesday (November 14) at the Bulgarian House of Culture (Bolgár Művelődési Ház), 1097 Budapest, Vágóhíd u. 62.

The special guest will be Massimo Rustico, the Ambassador of Italy. Registration runs from 6 p.m., with the welcome speech from the ambassador due at 6:30, followed by a reception with finger food and wine tasting, and networking.

The language of the event is English. Tickets cost HUF 5,500 (including VAT) if paid by bank transfer before November 11, or HUF 7,000 (including VAT), if paid after.

You can register by C.O.B. on Friday by emailing greta@hbcc.eu with your name, company/position, billing address, terms of payment (transfer or cash on the spot). The participation fee includes the food and drinks between 6-8:30 p.m.. After then any consumption shall be invoiced by the bar.

For further details, email kamara@hbcc.eu or call 06/30 655-9589.