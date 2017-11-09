EU-Chambers Business Chill on Nov. 14

BBJ

ROCHAM (the Romanian-Hungarian Business Circle Association) and the EU-Chambers of Commerce in Hungary will hold their next "EU-Chambers Business Chill" event on Tuesday, November 14, at the Bulgarian House of Culture (Bolgár Művelődési Ház), 1097 Budapest, Vágóhíd u. 62.

The special guest will be Massimo Rustico, the Ambassador of Italy to Hungary. Registration runs from 6 p.m., with the welcome speech from the ambassador due at 6.30 p.m., followed by a reception and networking with finger food and wine tasting.

The language of the event is English. Tickets cost HUF 5,500 (including VAT) if paid by bank transfer before November 11, or HUF 7,000 (including VAT) if paid after.

Registrations can be made by close of business Friday by e-mailing greta@hbcc.eu with your name, company/position, billing address, terms of payment (transfer or cash on the spot). The participation fee includes food and drinks from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., after which time any consumption will be invoiced by the bar.

For further details, e-mail kamara@hbcc.eu or call 06/30 655-9589.