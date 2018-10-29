EU-Chambers announce business chill with Joanna Azzi

Bence Gaál

The European Chambers of Commerce in Hungary (EU-Chambers) have announced a "business chill" event with Lebanon’s Ambassador to Hungary Joanna Azzi next month, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

(Photo by Aritra Deb/Shutterstock.com)

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 21, at LAVECoWorking (Budapest 1092, Ráday utca 31/b). Guests will be welcomed with scones, pastries, finger food, and various drinks. The unlimited drinks package for a duration of 2.5 hours features rosé, white and red wines, as well as mineral water and soft drinks.

Arrival and registration runs from 6.00 to 6.30 p.m., followed by a welcoming address by Ambassador Azzi and a banquet afterwards. The event’s official language is English.

The participation fee for Chamber members is HUF 6,350. For non-members, the price is HUF 8,890. Application is possible via e-mail to greta@hbcc.eu, providing your name, organization/position, and billing address.