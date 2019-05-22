Emerging Europe announces 2019 awards nominees

BBJ

The organizers of the 2019 Emerging Europe Awards have announced this yearʼs nominees, with six nominees from Hungary. The awards will be presented after a jury picks the winners in London on June 28, at Emerging Europeʼs Leadersʼ Meeting and Awards ceremony.

Hungarian nominees include drugmaker Gedeon Richter, OTP Bank, and the city of Debrecen, according to a press release received by the Budapest Business Journal. The complete list of nominees is available on the event website.

The organizers have also announced the recipients of Emerging Europe’s Remarkable Achievement Awards for 2019: World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, and two incumbent prime ministers, Alexis Tsipras of Greece and Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia, chosen by the Emerging Europe Council.