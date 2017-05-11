Embassy of Japan hosts Japanese theater and music night

Sarah Sunday

The Embassy of Japan is organizing a night of cultural celebration in Budapest on May 17, which will showcase Japanese musical and theatrical pieces performed by both Hungarian and Japanese artists.

Special guests will include Vilmos Oláh, violinist and concertmaster of the internationally recognized Hungarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Japan-born, Vienna-educated Masahiro Izaki, who now resides in Hungary, where he is conductor of the Szolnok City Symphony Orchestra.

During the intermission, actors will perform in the style of Kyōgen, a Japanese form of traditional comic theater which exhibits minimal motifs and short, humorous acts, traditionally performed between scenes of tragedy.

The event will be held next Wednesday, May 17, from 7.30 p.m. at the Budapest Music Center at Mátyás utca 8 in District IX. Admission is free of charge and the event is open to the public; however, the number of places is limited, and seats will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

In order to register, send an e-mail to culture@bp.mofa.go.jp no later than May 15.