ELTE hosts conference on Lithuanian-Hungarian ties

Bence Gaál

The Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Hungary has announced a conference entitled "Historical Lithuanian-Hungarian Connections: in the Context of Centenaries," jointly organized by Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) and Vilnius University, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, at the Council Room, Faculty of Humanities, ELTE (Múzeum krt. 4/a, 1088 Budapest).

The preliminary program includes welcoming remarks by Gábor Sonkoly, dean of the Faculty of Humanities (ELTE); Rasa Kairienė, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania; and Antal Máté, mayor of Nyírbátor (NE Hungary).

The remarks will be followed by presentations by Saulius Kaubrys, Zsuzsanna Varga, Marius Ėmužis, and István Pál, and a roundtable discussion with audience participation. Gábor Várkonyi, head of the Department of Cultural History (Faculty of Humanities, ELTE) will act as the conference’s moderator.

The event will be held in English. Registration is possible via e-mail to amb.hu@mfa.lt.