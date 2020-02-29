El Clásico viewing with tapas at The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest

BBJ

LaLiga and The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest is set to hold an event tomorrow where fans of Spanish football could watch the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona while enjoying delicacies by guest chefs led by Ager Urigüen and Jordi Gimeno Benito, who will present 20 different kinds of tapas representing each region of the teams playing in LaLiga.

The evening will mark the end of the Spanish Extravaganza Festival, an event series organized by LaLiga and the hotel, aiming to bring the Spanish culture, gastronomic traditions, and drinks to Budapest.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening in The Ritz-Carlton Budapestʼs Elizabeth Ballroom. The match will kick-off at 9 p.m.

The price of a ticket to the event (HUF 15,000/person) includes access to the LaLiga Tapas Buffet and Spanish wines.

Reservations are possible via e-mail to eszter.szabo@ritzcarlton.com or by phone at +36 1 429 5500.

More information available at the eventʼs Facebook site.

