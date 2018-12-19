Double cue power at 4th Snooker Gala in Budapest

Steve Leboeuf

The Hungarian Snooker Gala series of exhibition events continues with its fourth edition on January 26, this time featuring no less than four professional snooker players meeting across the green baize, including fan favorite Judd Trump, ex-world champ Stuart Bingham, and rising stars Luca Brecel and Jack Lisowski.

Judd Trump in action (photo Magyar Snooker Gála)

Those who were lucky enough to see Shaun Murphy knock in two maximum 147 breaks in three frames at the previous event in May will know that the Hungarian Snooker Gala has the lucky knack of bringing out some amazing performances from participants.

Doubling up from the usual two professionals in events of the series so far, this latest occasion will see four top snooker pros perform in two exhibitions, an afternoon and an evening session, in a program combining nail-biting, serious play with entertaining show elements. The matches will be assisted by talented local referees, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Judd Trump, the "Juddernaut," winner of nine major ranking titles including this yearʼs Northern Ireland Open, and runner-up in the 2011 World Championships, promises to wow the crowd with his spectacular "naughty" brand of snooker.

Stuart "Ball-run" Bingham, World Champion in 2015 and winner of four other major titles, joins a growing list of one-time Crucible champions who have graced the exhibition table at the Gerevich Aladár National Sports Hall over the past two years, including Steve Davis, Mark Williams, Shaun Murphy and Neil Robertson.

The up-and-coming pool of talent is represented by Luca Brecel, the "Belgian Bullet," who was the youngest player to play at the Crucible after qualifying for the 2012 World Championships aged 17, and Jack "Jackpot" Lisowski, one of the most talented players of the new British snooker generation.

The venue is located at Istvánmezei út 3 in District 14, not far beyond Keleti Railway Station. The afternoon session runs from 2.30 p.m. until 5.30 p.m., while the evening session begins at 7.30 p.m., winding up around 10.30 p.m. The two sessions will offer the audience the same basic program.

Ticket prices range from HUF 4,990 to HUF 13,990, with a limited number of special Meet & Greet tickets available for HUF 29,990, offering guests the chance to meet the players at the table for a quick chat, photos, selfies and autographs.

More details and a link to tickets can be found at the official site here.