Digital business transformation conference

BBJ

The Swiss-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Netherlands-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce are organizing a joint conference on digital business transformation called "Driving Business Performance in a Digitalized World".

The conference is due to be held at the Ericsson Hungary Research and Development Center (Magyar Tudósok Körútja 11, Budapest 1117) on April 19. Topics will include social selling, digital HR, industrial digitalization, mobility, and software ergonomics.

"Join us for the conference, where we will share with you the latest trends and best practices in relation to the support and development of enterprise adoption," Swisscham said in a press release sent to Hungary A.M. "We live in the era of lifelong learning that is relevant not only to the individual, but also at a corporate level."

More details will be released in the near future, so keep an eye on the various chamber website.