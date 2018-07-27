Debrecen to be capital of wine and jazz for 4 days

Bence Gaál

“Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days” will offer 69 wineries from 19 wine regions, and 42 concerts by 161 Hungarian and international jazz musicians representing 12 countries across its four days.

The festival was born as a fusion of the oldest jazz festival in Hungary (first held in 1971) and the Wine Carnival (first held in 2000) a few years ago, quickly becoming one of the most-well recognized Hungarian gastro-cultural programs.

The festival was classified “excellent” by the Hungarian Festival Registration and Classification System, also becoming admitted to the “Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe” alliance in 2017.



Day tickets and passes for the whole event are available at https://fonixinfo.jegy.hu/.

All visitors over 18 are gifted a wineglass with the festival’s official logo.