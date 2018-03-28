Debrecen Airport Run registration open

BBJ

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air is launching the second edition of the Debrecen Airport Run race. The event will be held on April 22, and the registration deadline is April 13.

Participants will be able to compete in three categories: 5 km individual, 10 km individual, or 4 x 2.5 km team race. Registration fees depend on the category and start at HUF 4,500/person, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The aim of the event is to create a tradition among professional and amateur runners alike. The event will he held on areas usually closed to the public, accessible to aircraft only, which gives a unique feeling to participants.

More information and registration forms are available in Hungarian on the Airport Run website.