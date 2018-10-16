Cross-Cultural Competency Seminar at AmCham

Bence Gaál

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary will hold a morning seminar called "Cross-Cultural Competency - A Critical Skill of the 21st century" in cooperation with Cultural Bridge, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Andrej Juriga

The event’s speaker will be Andrej Juriga, the founder and managing director at Cultural Bridge, a cross-cultural trainer and coach, a CQ (Cultural Intelligence) facilitator certified by Cultural Intelligence Center, Michigan, and an EQ (Emotional Intelligence) facilitator certified by Roche Martin, Australia.

The event will be held on November 27, running from 9-11 a.m. at the AmCham Conference Room (1051 Budapest, Szent István tér 11., 6th floor). The seminar’s official language is English. The event is free for AmCham members and for business partners of Cultural Bridge.

To guarantee seats, registration is possible online on AmCham’s website or by e-mail to peter.kovacs@amcham.hu by November 23.