Criminal Expo at Ludovika Campus

Bence Gaál

The 23rd edition of Kriminálexpo (Criminal Expo), organized by the Public Prosecution’s Office, the National University of Public Service, and the Hungarian Association of Prosecutors, will take place at the university’s campus at Ludovika tér, from November 12-14, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The expo serves as an opportunity for crime-fighting, judiciary, and other organizations to discuss relevant professional questions. The focal points of the discussions will be the new criminal procedure law, valid since July 1, as well as the investigation of internet-related crimes, and the relations system of AI and criminal law.

Further information is available at the expo’s website.