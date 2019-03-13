Corvinus, KKI host conference on Middle East and North Africa

Bence Gaál

The Institute of International Studies at Corvinus University of Budapest and the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) have announced a conference as part of the MENARA (Middle East and North Africa Regional Architecture) project.

Image: PSboom/Shutterstock.com

The event, entitled "Changing Domestic Orders in the Middle East and North Africa: The Evolution of Political Systems amid Regional Turmoil," will be held on Thursday, March 21, in Lecture hall E.III. at the university (1093 Budapest, Fővám tér 8). Speakers include László Csicsmann, Márton Ugrósdy, Erzsébet N. Rózsa, Elias Dahrouge, Ameni Mehrez, and Máté Szalai.

The event will be held in English, starting at 3.30 p.m., and will be moderated by Nikolett Garai. The event is public, but prior registration is required on the kki.hu website.