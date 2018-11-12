Corinthia Hotel Budapest holds Wedding Exhibition

The Corinthia Hotel Budapest has announced its Royal Wedding Show and Exhibition, to be held in the hotelʼs ballroom on Sunday, November 18, inspired by the latterʼs great popularity as a wedding venue, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

At the exhibition, visitors will be able to browse all the options for a dream wedding and consult with outstanding professionals. The event will feature a number of special guests, such as Emmy Scarterfield, an exquisite shoe designer from London presenting her Corinthia-inspired shoe collection and other handmade pieces for the first time in Hungary.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet local favorites and wedding professionals, such as Budapest Wedding, The Royal Flower, and perfumer Zsolt Zólyomi, view the latest wedding trends from Monis Jewelry, and get a peek of dresses by Tünde Hrivnák and Zhoja through fashion displays.

The exhibition will also feature a rich selection of sweets, delicious canapés, wines and bubbly. The event, which runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will close with a live DJ and a surprise performance.

Built in 1896 for Hungaryʼs Millennium, the Corinthia, formerly known as the Grand Hotel Royal, was the cityʼs first and largest luxury hotel. Beyond preserving local traditions, the hotel strives to deliver excellence in all fields of service in light of the building’s golden days, according to the press release.

