Conference to discuss Middle East and North Africa

BBJ

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) and the Istituto Affari Internazionali, in cooperation with the Barcelona Center for International Affairs and Corvinus University of Budapest, are staging a conference entitled "Orders and Disorders in the Middle East and North Africa" at the university (1093 Budapest, Fővám tér 8) on April 18.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and features two main sessions: “The MENA region from the inside out: Transformation of the state, the societies and the regional order,” followed, after a coffee break, by “The MENA region from the outside in: Changing role of external actors shaping the Middle East.”

The conference will be held in English; it has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Program. It is public, but prior registration is required by April 17 on the kki.hu website.