Conference on confectionery industry in December

BBJ

The Association of Hungarian Confectionery Manufacturers will hold a conference and panel discussion entitled "Innovation, Vision and Sustainability in Confectionery Production", according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image: Pexels

The event, which will take place on December 5 at 10 a.m. in Hotel President, (Hold u. 3, in Budapest’s District V) will include lectures on the latest trends, climate change, the environmental impact of the confectionery industry as well as innovative packaging solutions.

The conference is bilingual with English-Hungarian simultaneous interpretation. For more information e-mail ilonameszaros@momentumcomms.hu.