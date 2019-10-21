Conference on 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall

BBJ

The Danube Institute in cooperation with the National University of Public Service and Hanns Seidel Stiftung will hold a conference on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall dubbed “Miracle of Necessity?” on November 7-8, danubeinstitute.hu reports.

The Berlin Wall in 1988. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

The conference will cover keynote addresses on the field of Hungary and the reunification of Europe, the establishment of rule of law in Hungary and on the collapse of the Soviet Union. The venue of the event is the Széchenyi Hall of the National University of Public Service.

Prior registration is required at the website of Danube Institute. English, German and Hungarian simultaneous translation will be provided at the conference.