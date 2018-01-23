Competitiveness and the Labor Shortage

The British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary and the French-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and partners the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hungary, the German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Joint Venture Association, the Netherlands-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, and the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Hungary, will be holding a business lunch with guest speaker László Turóczy, Deputy Secretary of State for Economic Planning and Competitiveness at the Ministry for National Economy on Thursday.

The topic for the lunch, to be held at the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest, will be "Competitiveness and the Labor Shortage". Registration starts from 11:30 a.m. The presentation will be held in Hungarian, with simultaneous translation into English. Tickets cost chamber members HUF 16,500 +VAT (non-members: HUF 24,750 + VAT).



Each chamber can only accept a limited number of registrations on a first come first served basis. Places should be booked by today (Tuesday, January 23).