CMS and Andrássy Uni host automotive conference

BBJ

Law firm CMS and the Andrássy University are jointly organizing a conference called "Automotive in Transition", featuring key industry experts sharing their experience and revealing the latest developments in the transition to autonomous vehicles, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will take place on January 24, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Andrássy University Budapest (Pollack Mihály tér 3, 1088 Budapest).

The conference will look at how digitalization is leading towards the fourth industrial revolution, with major changes in the automotive industry, as AI and IoT offers new ways of producing cars.

The program will cover two main topics: changing business models for suppliers down the value chain, and the main regulatory issues and developments in this changing environment.

Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics will be the special guest. The conference will feature speakers from Andrássy University, Bosch, CMS, Continental Automotive Hungary, UniCredit, SAP and Siemens Industry Software

The language of the conference is English. Participation is free of charge, but subject to prior registration via e-mail to Noémi Lőrincz (noemi.lorincz@cms-cmno.com).