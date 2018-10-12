ʼCitypreneursʼ conference on future of Budapest

Bence Gaál

UniCredit Bank and Loffice Budapest present "Citypreneurs", a conference on Budapest’s future, ranging from technology and smart city solutions, to public transport and real estate developments, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The talks will be moderated by Forbes’ journalist László Bagi, with Design Terminal head and Brain Bar founder Gergely Böszörményi Nagy, ex-BKK director and traffic expert Dávid Vitézy, and UniCredit Hungary’s head of financing Gábor Vörös all participating.

The event will be held next Wednesday (October 17), running between 6-7:30 p.m at Loffice Budapest (Paulay Ede utca 55, Budapest 1061.). Further information is available at the event’s Facebook page.