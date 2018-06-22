Chill with the Mexican Ambassador at Mezcal

Bence Gaál

The next EU-Chambers “Business Chill” will feature with the Mexican ambassador as special guest, according to a press release from the Hungarian-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce.

David Nájera, Mexican ambassador to Bulgaria, Croatia, and Hungary will welcome guests next Wednesday (June 27) at the Mezcal Mexican restaurant (Budapest, Tompa u. 14).

A number of Mexican food specialties such as churros, empanadas, tacos, and tortilla chips will be offered, along with a tequila tasting. Draft beer, wine, mineral water, and soft drinks are free of charge during the program, which runs from 6-8:30 p.m.

To register, e-mail greta@hbcc.eu with name, company/position, and billing address by today (Friday, June 22). The participation fee is HUF 6,350 for chamber members, and HUF 8,890 for non-members.

The EU-Chambers organization is the grouping for chambers of commerce in Hungary from the European Union.