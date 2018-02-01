Charity gala promises ʼColors for Childrenʼ

BBJ

The Smiling Hospital Foundation will be holding a charity fund raising grand gala at the Marriott Hotel Budapest on Saturday (February 3) with the theme "Colors for Children".

Tickets for the black tie event, which will run from 7 p.m. to midnight, cost HUF 30,000, (or HUF 250,000 for a table of ten). The program includes music by Apor Szűts and other young Hungarian classical music talents, a speed painting show by Attila László Gyulai, and dancing to the tunes of Partyssimo Band.

The main aim of the foundation, which dates back to 2004, "is to lift the spirits of sick children in hospitals in order to help the process of their recovery". This is mainly done through the regular visits of volunteer musicians, magicians, and other artists (they also take in homes for the mentally disabled and the elderly), and by mural painting projects on ward walls.

Tickets for the gala can still be reserved by visiting the website: smilinghospitalfoundation.com/en/