Chambers organize Lego factory visit

Bence Gaál

Swisscham Hungary, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and the Danish Business Club are organizing a Lego factory visit to the firmʼs Nyíregyháza plant on November 20, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The factory is renowned for manufacturing all Lego Duplo products. The visit will run between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on November 20, at the factory located at Debreceni út 342, Nyíregyháza (230 km east of Budapest).

The participation fee for Swisscham members is HUF 10,000, and HUF 20,000 for non-members. The deadline for applying is November 16, with spaces limited.

Registration is available on the SwissCham website.