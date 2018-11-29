Chambers organize Christmas drinks

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, in co-operation with the Netherlands-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce (Dutcham), the Czech-Hungarian Business Club and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce, has announced a "Christmas Drinks" event, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo illustration by Pixabay



The evening will run between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on December 12 at the ÉS Bisztró (Budapest, District 5, Deák Ferenc utca 12). The event will be held outdoors.

Specialties served with drinks, coming from many different countries, will include goulash, grilled sausages, bitterballen, appel strudel, and germknödel. Mulled wine, rum punch, hot chocolate, hot mojito and tea will be available as well.

The participation fee is HUF 9,000 + VAT for chamber members, and HUF 12,000 + VAT for non-members. The fee includes food and beverage consumption from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Registration and cancellations are accepted until 6 p.m. on December 7 by sending an e-mail to info@dutcham.hu.