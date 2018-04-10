Chambers combine for digital transformation event

BBJ

The Netherlands-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce together with the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Swisscham Hungary and in cooperation with the British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary, the Danish Business Club and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Hungary are organizing a digital transformation conference on April 19.

Called “Digital Business Transformation: Driving for business performance in a digitalized world”, the event promises best-practice sharing for company executives. Organizers say the aim is to spread the word about the “implementation and development of digital culture at corporations” in an age where life-long learning applies as much to businesses as to the individual.

The language of the event will be English with translation into Hungarian, and it will be held at the new Ericsson House (1117 Budapest, Magyar tudósok körútja 11) on the banks of the Danube on the Buda side of the city.

Tickets cost members of the coorganizing chambers HUF 19,000 plus VAT for a single ticket, or HUF 50,000 plus VAT for three executives/business partners from the same company. Tickets for non-members cost HUF 39,000 plus VAT/person or HUF 100,000 plus VAT for a group ticket for three. More details can be found on the event website here.