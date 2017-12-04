Central Europe Roundtable

Bridget Daley

Dr. Tibor Navracsics, European Commissioner for Culture, Education, Youth and Sports, will give the opening lecture and take part in the round table discussion.

The Institute of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (KKI) will hold a roundtable discussion entitled “Central Europe – the heart of Europe”, as the next installment of its ongoing series “Stronger Together – Mapping a New Path for the European Union”.



The roundtable discussion will feature Dr. Károly Grúber, Dr. Tibor Navracsics, and Gergely Prőhle. Grúber is head of department for common foreign and security policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, associate professor, Navracsics is the European Commission’s Commissioner for Culture, Education, Youth and Sports, and Prőhle is the Director-General of the Petőfi Literary Museum, as well as a former Hungarian Ambassador to Germany. Navracsics will deliver the introductory lecture before the roundtable.

The conversation will be moderated by Márton Schöberl, the director of the Institute of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and, unusually for this series, will be in Hungarian.

The event, which is being organized in association with the Prime Minister’s Office and the State Secretariat for EU Affairs, will take place on December 15 from 3-5 p.m. at the institute (1016 Budapest, Bérc utca 13-15). The event is open to the public, but prior registration on the KKI website is required. A reception will follow the discussion.