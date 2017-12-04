Central Europe Round Table on Dec. 15

Bridget Daley

The Institute of Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) will hold a round table discussion on December 15 entitled “Central Europe – the Heart of Europe,” as the next installment in its ongoing series “Stronger Together – Mapping a New Path for the European Union.”

Tibor Navracsics, European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, will give the opening lecture and take part in the round table discussion.

The round table discussion will feature Dr. Károly Grúber, Dr. Tibor Navracsics, and Gergely Prőhle. Grúber is head of department for common foreign and security policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and an associate professor; Navracsics is the European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport; and Prőhle is Director-General of the Petőfi Literary Museum, as well as a former Hungarian ambassador to Germany. Navracsics will deliver the introductory lecture before the round table.

The conversation will be moderated by Márton Schöberl, director of the Institute of Foreign Affairs and Trade and, unusually for this series, will be in Hungarian.

The event, which is being organized in association with the Prime Minister’s Office and the State Secretariat for EU Affairs, will take place on December 15 from 3-5 p.m. at the institute (1016 Budapest, Bérc utca 13-15). The event is open to the public, but prior registration on the KKI website is required. A reception will follow the discussion.