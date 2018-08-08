Canadian Embassy, Hátter Society presents gay refugee’s story

BBJ

The Embassy of Canada in Budapest and the Hátter Society are jointly presenting an event called “Diversity Matters: The Journey of a Gay Refugee from Syria to Canada” on August 13.

The presentation at the Embassy of Canada (1027 Budapest, Ganz utca 12-14, Canada Room) marks the visit to Hungary of Danny Ramadan, an LGBTQ-refugee activist, author and public speaker.



Registration starts at 9:45 a.m. with an introduction at 10 by Canadian Ambassador Isabelle Poupart, followed by remarks from Tamás Dombos, board member of the Háttér Society, and the presentation and Q&A with Ramadan.

The event will be held in English, with no interpretation provided. Prior registration is required via email to Fanni.Pasztor@international.gc.ca by August 10.