Budapest to host clash of snooker titans in October

Steve Leboeuf

Englandʼs Steve Davis and Welshman Mark Williams, two of the all-time snooker greats with eight world titles and a total of 46 ranking titles between them, chalk their cues for battle this October 23 at the Second Hungarian Snooker Gala exhibition in Budapest.

The Hungarian Snooker Gala series continues with another world-class exhibition on Monday, October 23, a national holiday in Hungary, featuring two of the true all-time legends of the game.

As with the first event last year that featured Australian Neil Robertson and Englandʼs Ali Carter, the official referee for the exhibition will be the pioneering Michaela Tabb, the first woman to officiate at professional ranking tournaments and the only woman to date to have refereed World Championship finals.

The legends will perform two exhibitions, an afternoon and an evening session. At each session they will also play a special Scotch Doubles frame with two Hungarian talents, with the cherry on the cake being the world-famous show of trick shots by Steve Davis.

Steve "The Nugget" Davis is one of the best-known and most successful snooker players in history, winner of six World Championship titles, a record six UK Championships and three Masters. He was world number one for seven consecutive years.

Davis dominated the sport in the 1980s, where he also picked up the nickname "Interesting" for his dour demeanor at the table - at least in contrast to his great rival, the flamboyant Alex "Hurricane" Higgins. The player many once loved to hate, Davis featured in some of the most memorable matches ever, such as the 1983 UK Championship, where the Hurricane recovered from 0-7 down to snatch victory 16-15, and the 1985 World Championship final, where The Nugget lost to Dennis Taylor on the final black of the final frame in a match watched to its conclusion by an after-midnight TV audience of 18.5 million viewers, still a U.K. record.

Welshman Mark Williams is a two-time World Champion, triumphing at the legendary Crucible Theater in 2000 and 2003. He has won 18 ranking tournaments to date, fifth on the all-time list, led the world rankings for three years, and has compiled almost 400 century breaks during his professional career.

Williams is recognized as one of the best long potters in the game, earning him the nickname "The Welsh Potting Machine," and was the first left-handed player to lift the World crown. After Davis and Scotlandʼs Stephen Hendry, he is only the third player to win snookerʼs Triple Crown (World, UK and Masters) in one season.

The exhibition takes place at the Aladár Gerevich National Sports Hall, at Istvánmezei út 3 in Budapestʼs District 14, with sessions starting at 2.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Regular tickets range from Ft 4,990 to Ft 11,990, while a limited number of VIP Meet & Greet tickets for Ft 29,990 provide the opportunity to meet the legends in person at the table before the show for a chat, photos, selfies and autographs.

Further information on the event (currently in Hungarian) can be found here. Ticket information and bookings are available here.