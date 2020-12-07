Budapest picked to host 2024 Chess Olympiad

MTI – Econews

The general assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Sunday approved Budapestʼs bid to host the 2024 Chess Olympiad, a chess tournament for national teams from around the world, state news wire MTI reports.

The assembly supported the bid with a vote of 110 for and 1 abstention.

The Hungarian capital will host the Chess Olympiad, the worldʼs fifth-largest sporting event, on FIDEʼs centennial. It is expected to draw some 3,500 participants.

The main event for the contest, to take place on September 10-23, will be the upgraded Hungexpo fairgrounds.

Documentation for the bid puts the provisional event budget at EUR 16,647,000, including EUR 9,001,000 for event services and operations as well as the hosting fee. The event is guaranteed by the central government.

Hungary has never officially hosted a Chess Olympiad.