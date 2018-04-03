Budapest hosts regional wine festival

BBJ

Budapest hosts a special wine festival this April 5-7, featuring wines of the Visegrád Four (V4) countries: Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The event, dubbed the VinCE Budapest Wine Show, will also reward the 12 best wines presented.

Wines presented by the countries of the Visegrád Group will participate in the V4 Wine Challenge competition, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Experts from each country will judge wines based on rigorous criteria on April 5, with the winners to be announced at a press conference on April 6.

No less than 160 wineries from Hungary and abroad will participate at the Wine Show, where visitors will be able to taste all the wines exhibited. The Wine Show will also host 20 master classes held by world-class wine makers and wine critics.

More information is available on the VinCE Budapest Wine Show website.