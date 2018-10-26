Budapest Energy Summit to be held in December

Bence Gaál

The Budapest Energy Summit 2018 (BEST) will run between December 3-6 in Budapest Marriott Hotel, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal by the organizers.

More than 300 energy industry heads, experts, and analysts from more than 25 countries are expected to take part in the event. The programs will revolve around the development and financing of zero emission technologies, the future of natural gas, and innovations in the energy industry.

Confirmed speakers for this yearʼs summit include Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó, LNG Croatiaʼs managing director Barbara Dorić, and Gazprom Exportʼs director general Elena Burmistrova.

This year’s "BEST" awards will also be presented at the event. Further information and registration is available on the event website.